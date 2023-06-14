Jed Resnick And Allison Posner To Perform Concert 'Dear Friend' At Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 welcomes Jed Resnick and Allison Posner performing their original concert Dear Friend on June 28, 2023, at 9:30 pm. After successful appearances together (and separately) at 54 Below and stages throughout NYC, Resnick and Posner will be bringing their charming stories and captivating vocals to the Green Room 42.

Directed by long-time collaborator Laura Pietropinto (Next to Normal) and musically directed by cabaret favorite Drew Wutke, Dear Friend is a heartwarming musical romp through a 20-year friendship, with songs that will make you laugh, cry, and want to call your friend (you know the one).

Jed Resnick most recently appeared in Roundabout Theatre's The Wanderers. He originated the role of Mack in Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview. Broadway and National Tour credits include Avenue Q and Rent. He has performed in countless cabarets around New York, including his sold-out solo shows at 54 Below, "It's About Time" and "Finally."

Allison Posner most recently starred in The Magnificent Seven at Theater Row. Allison has performed in a myriad of concerts and cabarets throughout NYC, including shows at 54 Below, Ars Nova, Joe's Pub, and Symphony Space. She enjoys collaborating with her husband, emmy-nominated composer Eli Bolin (Documentary Now's "Original Cast Album: Co-op"), and she can be heard on his songs in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch as well as the cast album of The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. Allison serves on the board of SOMA Action, a grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change in northern New Jersey.

Green Room 42 is New York's premier cabaret and entertainment venue, showcasing a variety of performances from Broadway stars to up-and-coming artists. Located in the heart of the city, Green Room 42 provides an intimate and unforgettable experience for all who attend, where every night is a celebration of music, creativity, and fun.