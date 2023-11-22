Jaydan Heather's Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16

This holiday cabaret celebrates queerness, country music, and Christmas with original songs and country versions of gay pop. Don't miss this festive and inclusive show!

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Jaydan Heather Malsky & Jody Shelton are excited to present the holiday version of their acclaimed country music cabaret, Jaydan Heather's Cuntry at Pangea on December 16th at 9:30 PM.

Fresh off their run at New York Comedy Festival & Good Judy, A Very Cuntry Christmas will explore Jaydan Heather's transition to womanhood through her love of country music, with a touch of seasonal flair.

At a time when trans rights are under assault and drag is being outlawed across America, this show is a celebration of queerness, country music, and Christmas. With long-time collaborator Jody Shelton, Jaydan Heather brings a variety of original songs, deep cut covers, and country versions of gay pop to entertain country music fans and haters alike.

Jaydan Heather (she/her) is a New York based stand-up, musician, and writer. She hosts a country music cabaret, Jay Malsky's Cuntry, the second Tuesday of every month at Good Judys. She's a member of The Community Players, who perform an improvised play. Jaydan Heather's running shows at UCB Theatre have included Jay Malsky Slept With My Boyfriend! & The Queerball Sketch Show and she was a member of Pretty Boys on Maude.

Jaydan Heather sold out her run of Elaine Stritch: Still Here at the 2015 New York Fringe Festival. Jaydan Heather has been called “The Saddest Man in America” by Tucker Carlson, and “The Voice of 2017” by Salon.com for protesting a puppet of Donald Trump at Disney World. She misses Whitney Houston every day and prays to Suri Cruise every night "just in case." Padam! Follow Jaydan Heather on socials.

Jody Shelton (he/him) is a music producer, composer, director and musician based in New York City. He has contributed to Sesame Street (HBO, PBS), The President Show (Comedy Central), and The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix) and to the musicals 50 Shades! The Musical, The Story of a Story (The Untold Story) (Jeff Award Nominee), Star Wars: The Farce Awakens and The Village of Vale at Lincoln Center. Jody has written and produced music for the podcasts Sunstorm, Thank You For Coming Out, and Peloton - Fitness Flipped, and produced such recording artists as Jaydan Heather Malsky, Jen Kwok, Sharell Bryant and Daughter & Son. He has served as musical director and director for many shows and theater companies including The Second City, musical improv ensemble Baby Wants Candy, and hip hop improv group North Coast.




