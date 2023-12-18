Jarrett Winters Morley Will Lead History-Based Concert Version of Rupert Holmes' THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at 54 Below

54Below, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present THE HISTORY OF THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, on Tuesday, January 23, at 7:00 PM.

Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of The Mystery of Edwin Drood takes us behind the scenes about the show's conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “There You Are,” “Moonfall,” and “Don't Quit While You're Ahead,” audiences at The History of The Mystery of Edwin Drood will be seeing the show like never before. And just like the show, you will help decide how the evening ends! Join us for this deep dive into The Mystery of Edwin Drood and the journey it took to be what it is today!

Featured in this performance are Beatriz Coronel (Helena Landless), Emily Goulazian (Princess Puffer), Katie Grogg (Edwin Drood), Elizabeth Harlen (Rosa Bud), Christian Harward (Neville Landless), KEVIN Ray Johnson (Reverand Crisparkle), Adam LaSalle (John Jasper), Brian Lundy (Bazzard), Bradley Adam Stein (Durdles), and Lindsey Wayne (Deputy). They will be joined by Kate Amrine (Trumpet), Sienna George (Bass), Jordan Miller (Saxophone), Kabelo Boy Mokhatla (Kit), Seth Schultheis (Piano), and JT Cambria (Synth).

Tickets start at $45.00 and are available until sold out. These can be found at Click Here.

Jarrett Winters Morley is the creative force behind THE HISTORY OF THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, serving as Producer, Music Director, and Host. A performer/composer/lyricist, and overall multi-faceted artist, he has brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds, just for this one-time event. JWM: A Theatrical Company is a production company comprised by fellow creative minds Kaitlyn Trusty (Creative Consultant) and Sarah Krempasky (Production Supervisor).

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a musical written by Rupert Holmes based on the unfinished Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The show was the first Broadway musical with multiple endings (determined by audience vote). A special thanks to Rupert Holmes for offering his personal stories and history behind the show for this concert.