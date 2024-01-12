Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca Bring BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH to 54 Below

Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, a talented husband and wife duo, are set to captivate audiences at 54 Below with their sensational show, Broadway en Spanglish on February 7th, 2024 at 7pm. This unique musical experience brings the magic of Mexico to the heart of New York City, offering fresh interpretations of beloved musical theater tunes.

With a background steeped in the performing arts, Florencia Cuenca brings her incredible talent as a Mexican singer, actor, writer, and director to the stage. Having started her journey at the tender age of three, Cuenca has honed her skills over the years, captivating audiences with her powerful voice and dynamic performances. Jaime Lozano, on the other hand, is a renowned Mexican musical theatre composer, arranger, orchestrator, writer, and director. Together, this dynamic duo is a force to be reckoned with, combining their talents to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Broadway en Spanglish showcases the rich cultural heritage of Mexico while celebrating the timeless beauty of musical theater. Featuring live accompaniment from the esteemed Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, Lozano and Cuenca breathe new life into iconic Broadway tunes with Lozano's fresh arrangements. Audiences can expect a fusion of traditional Mexican music and the familiar melodies that have become an integral part of musical theater history.

This enchanting show has garnered praise and recognition from audiences and critics alike. Having previously performed at esteemed venues such as Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and MASS MoCa, Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca have already made a name for themselves in the industry. Now, they bring their Mexican musical magic to 54 Below, promising an unforgettable night filled with passion, talent, and a celebration of cultural diversity.

Florencia Cuenca is a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter based in New York City. She made her first album “Aquí - Los Nuevos Standards” produced by her husband Jaime Lozano which BwayTunes.com calls “One of the most unique cover albums of recent memory,” and subsequently toured all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, performing in some of the most prestigious jazz venues and festivals and being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in numerous shows, including Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album released by GRAMMY award winner label Broadway Records). She has performed in iconic venues such as Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, among others.

Jaime Lozano is an accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and musical theater director from Monterrey, Mexico who has been considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. Jaime was one of the five artists selected for the 2020 Joe's Pub Working Group. Jaime is currently working on his new album Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2, part of his project “Jaime Lozano and The Familia”. The Familia is a group of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers put together by Lozano to sing about their immigrant experience, songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.