Jai Rodriguez Comes to 54 Below

Performances run October 26th- October 28th.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

 Prepared to be swept off your feet as the multitalented Jai Rodríguez makes his 54 Below debut from October 26th- October 28th with an unforgettable cabaret performance.  Best known as Angel in RENT and his Emmy Award-winning role as the Culture Guy on the original QUEER EYE, Rodriguez returns home with his hilarious musical journey through love sex and relationships.

Jai Rodriguezs’ career began at the age of 18 as Angel in Rent prior to being a founding member of the culturally groundbreaking Queer Eye.  After a 17 year hiatus Jai is making his triumphant return to the Big Apple.  This exclusive engagement at 54 Below will showcase Jai’s unmatched versatility, charm and vocal prowess as he presents an enchanting evening of song, storytelling and hilarious stories that may even make you blush.

A regular fixture in television and film, Jai Rodríguez has an impressive list of accolades to his name.  From his Broadway performances and long running cabaret act (Twisted Cabaret) at NYC hot spot Xl, to becoming the first man to garner fame from reality to tv to become series regular on a scripted series (Malibu Country opposite Reba and Lily Tomlin).  Audiences most recently caught him in Judd Apatows BROS and opposite Neil Patrick Harris in UNCOUPLED which will soon begin shooting season 2.  

“A Thousand Sweet Kisses” is a hilarious window into Jai’s journey through love sex and relationships featuring pop and Broadway classics with the kind of electric energy only Jai can deliver.  Each night will feature a different surprise guest star to duet “I’ll Cover You” with Jai.  Jai’s return to the NYC stage is an event that theater enthusiasts, music lovers, and pop culture aficionados won’t want to miss.  Each night promises to be an intimate evening with poignant moments, captivating melodies and never before told stories.

Event Details

Dates:  October 26th- October 28th

Venue:  54 Below, 254 W 54 St, New York, NY

Ticket information: Click Here




