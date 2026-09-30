Isabella Isherwood to Make NYC Concert Debut with THE SWEETEST SOUNDS

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This year, 23 year old jazz vocalist, pianist, and actor Isabella Isherwood released The Sweetest Sounds, a debut album that reveals a mature artist with a strong command of lyrics, tone, and narrative. She will celebrate the album with her NYC concert debut Oct. 10, 7pm at Chelsea Table + Stage. Drawing from the Great American Songbook, modern jazz repertoire, and select contemporary material, the album is unified by Isherwood's clear, warm alto and actor's sensitivity to language.

A Chicago native, Isherwood's musical gifts run deep. She began studying classical piano at age four and grew up immersed in jazz recordings through her grandfather, Jerry Libby, a Detroit-based pianist and club owner whose independent label, Sabrina Records, was founded in 1964. Isherwood has already built a résumé that spans concert halls, festivals, and international touring. She performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall and Ravinia, appeared at the Chicago Jazz Festival, and toured extensively throughout Europe. Parallel to her music career, she is also an accomplished actor and co-founder of a theater company, bringing a distinctly dramatic and textual awareness to her vocal interpretations. The album was released in April by Sabrina Records, produced by Champian Fulton.

While the repertoire ranges from buoyant swing to blues-tinged introspection, including a striking version of Amy Winehouse's “Love Is a Losing Game,” the album never feels eclectic for its own sake. Instead, it presents a cohesive artistic statement: a young artist using classic material to articulate a personal, contemporary voice. With inventive arrangements, seasoned collaborators, and a vocalist who approaches every song as a dramatic role, The Sweetest Sounds marks the arrival of Isabella Isherwood as a serious new presence in jazz, one whose artistry extends beyond genre, geography, or age. The album opens with a bold arrangement of “Devil May Care” that reveals Isherwood's confident maturity and the title track, “The Sweetest Sounds,” serves as the album's emotional and conceptual anchor. “These songs aren't only about romantic love,” Isherwood explains. “They're about the creative act, the music that exists inside you before it becomes real.” That philosophy shapes performances that feel lived-in rather than ornamental, with each lyric treated as a piece of storytelling (three of the album's 12 tracks are intimate duets with individual band members, underscoring her emphasis on musical dialogue & trust).

Other highlights include a stripped-down, rhythm-forward take on “Till There Was You,” a spare and emotionally charged reading of Thelonious Monk's “'Round Midnight,” and a haunting interpretation of “Time Heals Everything” from the musical Mack and Mabel. Isherwood also delivers a solo piano-and-voice performance of “My Buddy,” revealing both restraint and emotional gravity. Isherwood reframes Bob Dylan's “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right” as a song not just about a failed relationship but about forgiveness and the freedom it brings. “This Time the Dream's on Me” receives a contemporary update perfectly suited to her plaintive delivery. A devoted admirer of Nancy Wilson, Isherwood channels that influence on a fiery rendition of “The Song Is You.” “It captures the euphoria of falling in love for the first time—or experiencing love more deeply than ever before,” she says. A proud lifelong Chicagoan, Isherwood closes with “I Love Being Here with You,” which she calls “a love letter to Chicago—the clubs, the city, the musicians who raised me, my band, and the audiences who come out to listen.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 54 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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