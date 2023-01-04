Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Isaac Mizrahi to Return to Café Carlyle With THE MARVELOUS MR. MIZRAHI in February

Jan. 04, 2023  

Isaac Mizrahi will return to Café Carlyle with his all-new show, The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi, for a two-week residency, February 14-25.

Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Arthur Freed to Grace Jones.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. Along with his annual residency at Café Carlyle, Isaac has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, several City Winery locations nationwide and comes to the Carlyle fresh from his run as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show, "The Isaac Mizrahi Show" for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle from February 14-25 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $100 per person for General Seating, $150 per person for Premium Seating, and $85 per person for Bar Seating. Weekend pricing begins at $135 per person for General Seating, $185 per person for Premium Seating, and $100 per person for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).




Jarrett Winters Morley Will Lead History-Based Concert Version of GODSPELL at 54 Below Photo
Jarrett Winters Morley Will Lead History-Based Concert Version of GODSPELL at 54 Below
54 Below, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present THE HISTORY OF GODSPELL, on Thursday, January 26, at 9:30 PM.
Diversionary Theatre Announces The Clark Cabaret & Bar January Calendar Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces The Clark Cabaret & Bar January Calendar
Diversionary Theatre's Clark Cabaret & Bar launches the new year with its nightly queer-themed, mostly-free entertainment, Wednesday through Monday.  The Clark Cabaret is an intimate space inside Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, San Diego, that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar and hosts local performing artists nearly every night of the week.
Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS Photo
Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS
Singer and raconteur Brian Alejandro returns to Pangea for a special Valentine's Day 'appetizer' on Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This V Photo
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

