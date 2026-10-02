Interview: Sarah Goodman Talks Lesbian Thespian at The Beechman

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Sarah Goodman, Lesbian Thespian, makes her Laurie Beechman Theatre debut in GAY GASP! This Halloween themed cabaret features showtunes, spooky tunes, GAY GHOSTS, and rhinestones! Come for the Sondheim and stay for the haunting!!! This is the third installment of Lesbian Thespian. Sarah has also performed in Sapphic Broadway, Sondheim Unplugged, (54 Below) and 24K Holiday Soiree (Chelsea Table + Stage). Music Director, Julianne Merrill

Sarah Goodman (she/her) is a multi-hyphenate creative, performer, and sound & projection designer originally from Chicago. MA in Creative Media and Technology, Berklee NYC. She made her solo cabaret debut at 54 Below in her show, Sarah Goodman: Lesbian Thespian. She has also performed in Sapphic Broadway, Sondheim Unplugged, 54 Does 54, Macon His Own Way, and GOOD SHOW!. In addition to performing, Sarah has worked as a sound designer in regional theatre and Off-Broadway.

Tell us a little about your upcoming show.

For spooky season, I wanted to create a Halloween-themed version of my ongoing cabaret series: Lesbian Thespian. It's a sampling of scary showtunes, sapphic tales, sparkles, gay ghosts, and creepy classics. I will share my favorite Halloween memories, my love for witches, especially the Witch in Into The Woods (my beloved Bernadette Peters), and some silly surprises.

What do you love about Halloween?

I LOVE costumes, wigs, and crazy makeup. Most of my life, I have made my own costumes rather than buying the pre-made Spirit Halloween stuff. Some of my proudest creations: Punk Vampire with a 2-ft-tall mohawk, creepy person holding their own head that had been cut off, Zombie Rachel Berry, Giant Banana, Banana Bandito, and Indiana Jones.

What are you planning to go as this year?

I'm going to dress up as my dog Kiki, and she is going to dress up as me.

Can you tell us some of what went into planning this show?

Figuring out what songs to include is such a fun part of the process. There are a surprising number of spooky musicals and songs to choose from. I also enjoy coming up with the banter between the songs and what stories about my life I want to tell. One thing I always try to do for each show is come up with a fun new medley or mash-up. Finding the right flow for the order of all the tunes, and the stories woven between them is the art of making a great cabaret show.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I just saw Rocky Horror Show on Broadway and it was a fantastic kickoff for GAY HALLOWEEN.

Do you have any upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

People say Halloween is Gay Christmas, but Christmas IS Gay! I am working on a Christmas cabaret, "It's The HoliGAY Season," which will play at Chelsea Table + Stage on December 14th at 7pm. But first, buy tickets to GAY GASP!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I'd like to state here that I'm publicly campaigning to be involved in the Broadway rivival of Annie. I'm a helluva belter and also a sound designer. You pick which one, Sam Pinkelton! Or choose BOTH!

Photo Credit: Dillon Heape

Follow Sarah at @soundsgoodsarahg

Tickets to Gay Gasp! are available here.

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