Interview: Comedian Sheba Mason Talks JACKIE MASON MUSICAL at Actor's Temple Theatre

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This weekend on July 25 at 3 and 7:30 PM and July 26 at 3 PM, catch THE Jackie Mason MUSICAL: A COMEDY at the Actor’s Temple Theatre in the heart of Times Square. The show features book, lyrics, and music by Ginger Reiter, who dated Jackie Mason and was involved in a long paternity dispute with him. Comedian Sheba Mason, the real life daughter they were fighting over, stars in the musical as her own mother. The show also features Jackie’s striking look-alike Ian Wehrle and a compelling cast of characters. Read a review of the show here.

We spoke with Sheba about the show, the inspiration behind it, and more.

Where did the inspiration for the Jackie Mason musical come from?

My mother had a compelling 10-year romance with him and he told her she should write - just not about him.

How does it feel to be playing your own mother in this show?

Initially it was very cathartic, and it helped me understand their love, but now it’s more about keeping track of the ticket sales…

Can you tell us a bit about the process of writing and revising the show?

My mother wrote the entire show - book music and lyrics. I work on my comedy act. People often think because I’m In it that I wrote it. It’s my mother’s story, and she has been revising it since before I was born, until Jackie passed away and the final chapter was written. Or is it the final chapter? Not if you think, like my mother does, that it all continues beyond death.

What kind of response have you gotten to it so far?

I’ve never met anyone who didn’t love the music and the story, except sometimes people are a bit surprised to learn that their hero was human.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Not only this play - but all my mother’s plays - deserve to be on Broadway. She is every bit the genius that my father was - in a different way.

Learn more about the show at thejackiemasonmusical.com.

Learn more about Sheba Mason at shebamason.com.

Watch the Jackie Mason Musical on Saturday July 25 at 3 and 7:30 PM and Sunday July 26 at 3 PM at the Actor’s Temple Theatre. Tickets are available here

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