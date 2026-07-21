THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play Actors Temple Theatre in NYC
Ian Wehrle and Sheba Mason star in Ginger Reiter's comedy about Jackie Mason's rise to stardom.
The Jackie Mason Musical – A Comedy, based on a true story, will be presented Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 26 at 3:00 PM at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47 St. Book, lyrics, and music are by Ginger Reiter. Direction is by Ms. Reiter, Sheba Mason, and Ian Wehrle. Choreography is by Mary Lauren.
Based on a true story, The Jackie Mason Musical - A Comedy features Jackie Mason look-alike Ian Wehrle, real life daughter comic Sheba Mason, and a compelling cast of characters. The "soaring" musical score features original songs like "Ode to the Early Bird Special", "The Finger", and "I Never Met This Yenta".
Set in Miami Beach 1977-1987, the story encapsulates the charm and nostalgia of that era, as Jackie's romantic misadventures clash with his ascension to Broadway stardom, and Sheba is born. At the conclusion of the show Shebaanswers the much asked question since legendary comedian Jackie Mason passed away in August 2021: "Did he leave you anything in his will?"
In addition to Ian Wehrle as Jackie Mason, Sheba Mason as Ginger, Jonathan Tienken as Wooley the Shlepalong, Sarah Ferro as Mrs. Olivier, Michael Sorvino as Nelson Zee the Irate Fan, Alissa Finn as Trixie, Lorrie Brownstone as Rosa, Laura Slutsky as Doggy Bag Gal, and Jeff Newelt and Craig Gass as the Doggy Bag Guys. There will be a Meet & Greet after every performance.
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