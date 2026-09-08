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Rob Driemeyer to Reprise BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE! at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Performances will take place October 15 and November 17.

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Rob Driemeyer to Reprise BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE! at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Rob Driemeyer will reprise his cocktail-and-cabaret show BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE! at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, blending Broadway songs and stories with themed drinks and surprise guests. Performances will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:00pm; and Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00pm.

If you love Broadway and a great cocktail, then Broadway Barfly LIVE! is the show for you! Singer, comic and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Caroline's on Broadway, Comic Strip Live) takes you on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway's fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way. 

As the show unfolds, set to tunes from Cole Porter to Katy Perry, you'll have the option to indulge in a curated tasting flight of heady concoctions; and be on the lookout, as you'll never know when a surprise guest star will show up to lead a rousing chorus of the “Broadway Barfly Drinking Song!” With Musical Director Jesse Warkentin on piano, this intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you've never drank before. It's a zesty evening of “only in New York” entertainment!

About Robert Driemeyer

Robert Driemeyer is a New York-based entertainer and producer, and the creator of Broadway Barfly — initially a YouTube channel celebrating Broadway through cocktails, now a live cabaret show and a growing platform for interactive cultural programming. Broadway Barfly LIVE! has been performed at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and the Laurie Beechman Theatre, and the Broadway Barfly Watch Party has been presented for corporate functions at Rockefeller Center and The Spiral. A performer whose work spans musical theatre, cabaret, and stand-up comedy, Driemeyer has appeared on stages across New York, around the world, and most recently aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas. As a producer, his Broadway credits include the 2010 Tony Award-winning revival of La Cage aux Folles and Elling, starring Brendan Fraser. Off Broadway, he was lead producer of the critically acclaimed revival of Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play, starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face, starring Hayley Mills and directed by Amanda Bearse. Additional credits include Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking and Shear Madness.

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