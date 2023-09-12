IN BETWEEN... Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on October 10, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

54 Below presents In Between… a new musical by the writer of Chasing Grace and This is Treatment, Elizabeth Addison. This new tale, inspired by a thread in Addison’s life, centers Josephine “Joey” Armstrong and Bethany “Beth” Johnson, musical theater soulmates who met as teenagers in the RENT rush line 25 years ago. Now it’s been 15 years since Joey and Beth have laid eyes on one another. What will they see? What will they feel? After all these years, will they remember the promise they once made after heartbreak changed the course of their lives? Or will they keep finding themselves in the In Between…? This new musical speaks to the twists and turns of life and is a love letter to those who, despite all odds, continue to find their way back to each other in friendship, in love, and in musical theatre.

In Between… is directed by The What Co. Co-Founder Coleman Ray Clark and features Chasing Grace cast members Amina Camille as Joey, Alecsys Proctor-Turner as Beth, Brianna Justine as The Narrator/Ensemble, Theo Brown as Narrators Friend/Ensemble, and is under the music direction of Elizabeth Addison. 

Elizabeth Addison’s In Between… plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 10 at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ELIZABETH ADDISON

Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate whose work exists at the intersection of the Performing Arts and Recovery. As an Artist and person in recovery, Elizabeth understands the power of the Arts and storytelling  to heal and transform.  Elizabeth has written three musicals about her recovery journey. Her first musical, This is Treatment, was last seen at Northeastern University, where it had a sold out run. Her third musical, Chasing Grace, was recently a part of the SheNYC summer festival where it won Best Director and Best Musical. Elizabeth has been mentored by Broadway musicians through MUSE and Maestra and is now a mentor with TADA! Youth Theatre. Elizabeth is also a creative recovery coach and travels the country with The Meghann Perry Group where she facilitates Recovery Storytelling workshops and teaches people how to utilize storytelling through song as a therapeutic tool. 




