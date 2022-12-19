Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Performs Tribute To 'Weird Al' Yankovic in January

The performance is on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Performs Tribute To 'Weird Al' Yankovic in January

The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women is in trouble and they need a miracle! And when you need a miracle you naturally turn to a God... A Rock God! So, the residents have pinned their hopes on the divine intervention of the one and only Weird Al Yankovic! Can this modern American musical genius/deity help the girls out of their troubles and their clothes? Find out on January 12th at The Slipper Room!

HOSTS: Cherry Pitz & Handsome Brad

ACTS: Venatrix, Perse Fanny, Rosie Tulips, Violet Luna & Bitsy Brulée

GOGO: LeGrand Chaton

STAGE KITTEN: Miranda Raven

"Weird Al" Yankovic's first hit, Bologna (a parody of the Kinks' My Sharona) was presented to the world on the Doctor Demento radio show in 1979, and 44 years later, Weird Al has written a total of 150 song parodies! He has won five Grammy awards, had six albums go platinum and all of this while playing the accordion. Having just co-authored Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, it is timely for us to acknowledge our love for this unique American treasure and pay tribute as best we know how, by playing his music and taking off our clothes.

16 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!


