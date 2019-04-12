Heather Sullivan Announced At The PCPA

"Sweet and seductive, elated, and fearless," - these are just a few of the feelings that singer/songwriter and pianist Heather Sullivan can grasp from deep within your soul and bring them tingling to the surface.

Her love of people easily draws her audience into her grasp with her playful banter, wicked laugh, and mesmerizing smile as she leads them into popular songs and famous artists of the 20th century leaving the crowd awestruck by, not only her soprano voice, but also her improvised piano solos between stanzas. She is a Singer, Pianist and above all a true entertainer."

April 16, 2019 at 7:30PM. BUY TICKETS. Tickets: $20/Adults $15/Students & Youth, Gyder Theatre. For ADA seating please call the Box Office at (623)815-7930., Senior, Youth, Student and Group Discounts available. Arrive early for food from AZ Tacos beginning at 5:00 pm





