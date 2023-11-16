Hannah Fairchild to Present Debut Musical THE BATTLE OF BLYTHE ROAD at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on December 17th 2023 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MASTERVOICES' THE FROGS Made a Little-known Sondheim Score Soar at Jazz At Lincoln Photo 1 Mastervoices THE FROGS Soars
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three - The Hosts With The Most Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Three
Review: Justin Dylan Nastro Brings His Own Brand of Magic to Don't Tell Mama with THE MAGI Photo 3 Justin Dylan Nastro MAGIC In The Making
Review: Elvira Tortora Makes Welcome Debut With THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER at Don't Tell Mam Photo 4 As DAUGHTERs Go Elvira Tortora Is A Winner

Hannah Fairchild to Present Debut Musical THE BATTLE OF BLYTHE ROAD at The Green Room 42

NYC: Hannah Fairchild, the acclaimed singer/songwriter behind the art punk band Hannah vs The Many will be presenting her debut musical The Battle of Blythe Road in concert at The Green Room 42 on December 17th 2023 at 7pm. Inspired by CBGBs-era punk and Broadway classics like Assassins and Godspell, Blythe Road is a one-act rock musical based loosely on the artists and weirdos of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. The show features musical direction by Keiji Ishiguri and production management from Belle Goodman.

On a Thursday night on the brink of disaster at the turn of some century, eight friends meet at a bar. They think they can do magic. They think they can see the future. They think they can save the world. Their motives for these goals aren't always based in philanthropy.

From dusk until dawn, their belief in themselves, their faith in mysticism, and their relationships with one another will rupture. However, one of the most feared cards in the tarot deck tells us that sometimes things need to fall apart in order to heal.

An exploration of faith, social progress, and humanity's desire to find explanations for the world around them, The Battle of Blythe Road examines our determination to get in our own way - and asks what we can do to escape the cycles of history.

Featuring Jessie MacBeth, Abby Ahmad, Evan Maltby, Amy Sheehan, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Hannah Fairchild, Donté Wilder, and Michael Jayne Walker.

Tickets are available at: Click Here

Follow The Battle of Blythe Road on Instagram and Tik Tok at @BlytheRoad.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Deck The Halls With Holly Block Youth Mental Health Project Fundraiser Photo
Deck The Halls With Holly Block Youth Mental Health Project Fundraiser

Have plans for December 16th? Now, you do! Come see Deck The Halls With Holly at Don't Tell Mama NYC. Holly Block returns to this space for a fun-filled night of holiday and musical theater songs two years after her last successful show here. It's no wonder a woman named Holly would love Christmas, but, she says, this show means so much more.

2
Review: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Dont Tell Mama Photo
Review: LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART Indeed at Don't Tell Mama

They say laughter is the best medicine, and Lynda Rodolitz doses you up good in her latest show LYNDA RODOLITZ MAKES ART. The former stand-up comic come cabaret performer’s impeccable comic timing and delivery was on display at Don’t Tell Mama Tuesday night for the third out of four performances of the show, which has been masterfully directed by Lennie Watts.

3
Edmund Bagnell to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December Photo
Edmund Bagnell to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM.

4
David Dean Bottrell Makes Magic Out Of DEATH Photo
David Dean Bottrell Makes Magic Out Of DEATH

If I were to ask a hundred people, 'Who wants to attend an eighty-minute show about death?' I'm reasonably certain that at least ninety-percent would say, “I’m busy!' In most instances, those ninety percent would have saved themselves from a dull evening. However, in the unique case of David Dean Bottrell, they would have been dead wrong.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SPAMALOT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You