Hannah Fairchild to Present Debut Musical THE BATTLE OF BLYTHE ROAD at The Green Room 42

NYC: Hannah Fairchild, the acclaimed singer/songwriter behind the art punk band Hannah vs The Many will be presenting her debut musical The Battle of Blythe Road in concert at The Green Room 42 on December 17th 2023 at 7pm. Inspired by CBGBs-era punk and Broadway classics like Assassins and Godspell, Blythe Road is a one-act rock musical based loosely on the artists and weirdos of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn. The show features musical direction by Keiji Ishiguri and production management from Belle Goodman.

On a Thursday night on the brink of disaster at the turn of some century, eight friends meet at a bar. They think they can do magic. They think they can see the future. They think they can save the world. Their motives for these goals aren't always based in philanthropy.

From dusk until dawn, their belief in themselves, their faith in mysticism, and their relationships with one another will rupture. However, one of the most feared cards in the tarot deck tells us that sometimes things need to fall apart in order to heal.

An exploration of faith, social progress, and humanity's desire to find explanations for the world around them, The Battle of Blythe Road examines our determination to get in our own way - and asks what we can do to escape the cycles of history.

Featuring Jessie MacBeth, Abby Ahmad, Evan Maltby, Amy Sheehan, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Hannah Fairchild, Donté Wilder, and Michael Jayne Walker.

Tickets are available at: Click Here

Follow The Battle of Blythe Road on Instagram and Tik Tok at @BlytheRoad.