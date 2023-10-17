HFC Underground At The Hunt & Fish Club To Present Major Attaway in THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX

On October 23, HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club presents an evening of Disney songs you love to hate in 'The Genie's Jukebox,' starring Major Attaway, the longest-running Genie from Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.

With a pinch of "Cruella" and a dash of "Ursala," Attaway combines Disney's iconic Villains with jazz music for a unique journey into the heart of animated darkness. Featuring Mathew Schwartz on Saxophone with musical direction and piano by Eric Fotre Leach.

"Looking for an unforgettable night out in the city? Look no further than HFC Underground at Hunt & Fish Club. It's the perfect destination for a fun-filled evening." - Hillary Latos, Editor-in-chief, RESIDENT.

Major Attaway is a Broadway, TV/Film, and Voice Actor from Fort Worth, TX. He is currently the longest-running Broadway Genie with over 1500 performances. Matthew Schwartz is a New York City-based alto and soprano saxophonist who has performed on WBGO, one of the world's most notable jazz radio stations. Eric Fotre Leach has worked on Broadway's Come From Away.

Doors open at 7:00 pm for à la carte Dining. The performance starts at APPROX. 8:15 pm! The evening's menu OPTIONS include STEAK, SEAFOOD, and Hunt & Fish Club's signature dishes... Burnt Lemon Chicken and Wild Mushroom Pappardelle The menu also features traditional and signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines.

For more information, call 347-625-1220 or visit hfcnyc.com/experiences. $95 per person. The price includes two glasses of wine. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th AVE. AND BROADWAY... near Times Square. 347-625-1220.

MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swank of Frank Sinatra's "New York." HFC Underground is owned by Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman. hfcnyc.com.