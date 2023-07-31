Gabby Rosenbloom Brings YOU CRAZY CHILD: A BIRTHDAY CABARET To The Green Room 42, October 10

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents Gabby Rosenbloom and more in You Crazy Child: A Birthday Cabaret on October 10th at 9:30 pm. NYC native, Gabby Rosenbloom, makes her New York solo debut with You Crazy Child: A Birthday Cabaret. Join her as she celebrates her 25th birthday featuring Billy Joel songs to Broadway Hits and everything in between.

Gabby is joined by Desi Oakley (Broadway: Wicked, Les Miserables) Erin Rosenfeld (Grey House on Broadway), and more. Come along for a night of celebration, laughs, and a hint of Jewish Girl Energy.

Associate produced by Kali Clougherty. Music direction by James Stryska.

This concert features Desi Oakley (Wicked, Les Miserables), Erin Rosenfeld (Grey House), Paige Cilluffo, Andy Hartman, and TikTok's Kayla Moore.

Gabby Rosenbloom is thrilled to be making her solo debut after many cabaret performances in NYC including 54 Sings Carrie Underwood and Ryan Scott Oliver's 35mm 10th Anniversary Concert. More about Gabby can be found on her website https://www.gabbyrosenbloom.com/. She is so thrilled to have you join her as she celebrates her 25th birthday!

Kali Clougherty returns to The Green Room 42 as producer after their successful show Rocket Man: An Elton John Musical Tribute. James Stryska as Music Director. James is a renowned Music Director, pianist, composer, and lyricist currently working on The Pyramid: A Dance Mom's Parody Musical.

You Crazy Child: A Birthday Cabaret plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036) on October 10th at 9:30 pm. There is a $32.50-$52.50 cover charge plus fees. Tickets and information are available at www.greenroom42.com. Tickets on the day of the performance are available at the door. Livestream tickets are available for $21.50.