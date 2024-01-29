GLEE Themed Concert Comes to 54 Below This Sunday

Calling all Gleeks! It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don't Stop Believing” to “Loser Like Me,” this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue “C”s it.

The show will feature performing artists from Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, MJ, Dear Evan Hansen, Bad Cinderella, and more. The cast includes Alexis Brodman, Nick Daly, Erin Engleman, Zach Faust, Mia Cherise Hall, Morgan Higgins, Jim Hogan, Pablo Laucerica, Katie Lemmen, Andrew Maroney, Mars, Marcus McGee, Liam James McGettigan, Braden Phillips, Lily Soto, Mona Swain, Brian Vaulx Jr., and Alyssa Wray.

Hosted by Recovering Gleek Podcast hosts Lena Conatsor, Ian Allred, and Alex Allred.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music direction by James Stryska.

54 Sings The Glee Version: Regionals Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.