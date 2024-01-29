GLEE Themed Concert Comes to 54 Below This Sunday

The concert is set for February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 2 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 4 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below

GLEE Themed Concert Comes to 54 Below This Sunday

Calling all Gleeks! It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don't Stop Believing” to “Loser Like Me,” this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue “C”s it.

 

The show will feature performing artists from Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, MJ, Dear Evan Hansen, Bad Cinderella, and more. The cast includes Alexis Brodman, Nick Daly, Erin Engleman, Zach Faust, Mia Cherise Hall, Morgan HigginsJim Hogan, Pablo Laucerica, Katie Lemmen, Andrew Maroney, Mars, Marcus McGee, Liam James McGettigan, Braden Phillips, Lily Soto, Mona Swain, Brian Vaulx Jr., and Alyssa Wray.

Hosted by Recovering Gleek Podcast hosts Lena Conatsor, Ian Allred, and Alex Allred. 

 

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman. Music direction by James Stryska.

 

54 Sings The Glee Version: Regionals Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4th  at 9:30pm. There is a $45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

More Hot Stories For You

Richard Holbrook to Reprise Cabaret Show at 54 Below in FebruaryRichard Holbrook to Reprise Cabaret Show at 54 Below in February
WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? to Play The Green Room 42 Next MonthWHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? to Play The Green Room 42 Next Month
BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig LucasBACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas
Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee CelebrationsCompany XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee Celebrations

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You