GIRL TALK - A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

The performance is on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present award-winning vocalist Marissa Mulder in her new show “Girl Talk – A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present” on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM. Praised for her emotional depth as a singer and storyteller, Ms. Mulder will dive into a wide range of powerful songwriting divas, from Dolly Parton and Kate Bush to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. These women are fearless truth-tellers and courageous trailblazers who continue to empower their listeners. Ms. Mulder is honored to sing their songs and tell their stories. The evening features Jon Weber on piano and John Miller on bass. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Marissa Mulder is an award-winning singer, recording and cabaret artist who Time Out New York called “one of the cabaret world's biggest breakout successes.” She has performed at major NYC venues such as the Café Carlyle, Feinstein’s/54 Below, Birdland, and Joe's Pub, as well as major rooms throughout the United States. She was also honored to appear on NPR’s “Piano Jazz” program. Mulder is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noël Coward Awards, as well as three MAC Awards for “Major Artist” and “Recording of the Year.” Her show Tom... In His Words – The Songs of Tom Waits, was praised in The New York Times as “far and away the season’s best cabaret show, everything the genre can be but almost never is.” Her show Marilyn in Fragments – an homage to Marilyn Monroe – was hailed as “a remarkable performance” by The New York Times. Her latest recording, Two Tickets Left, won the 2019 MAC Award for “Album of the Year.” Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and CDBaby. MarissaMulder.com

Jon Weber is a jazz pianist who has recorded and toured all over the world, winning numerous honors for performance and composition, scoring extensively for television since 1987. Gary Burton, Roy Hargrove, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen and Avishai Cohen have all recorded Jon’s music. His newest critically acclaimed album release is Simple Complex. Jon lives in New York City and hosts NPR’s “Piano Jazz with Jon Weber” after frequently serving as guest host for Marian McPartland. According to All About Jazz, “Jon Weber is a virtuoso - pure and simple.” JonWeberMusic.com




Recommended For You