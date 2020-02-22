Former BWW Cabaret Editor/Reviewer Stephen Hanks Joins HIDDEN CABARET (at The Secret Room)

Since immersing himself into the world of New York Cabaret in late 2010, Stephen Hanks (left) has been a reviewer, editor, performer, producer, publicist, and promoter. Now he's diving head first into helping a new cabaret club get off the ground. The former lead New York cabaret reviewer/section editor for BroadwayWorld.com (between 2012-2016), who was named BWW's "Most Creative Male Editor" in 2013, and Produced and Hosted the BWW New York Cabaret Awards Shows (at the late Metropolitan Room and Joe's Pub) from 2013-2015, has joined the producing team at HIDDEN CABARET, which is now "in residence" on Monday nights (and select other weekdays) at the Secret Room on 707 8th Avenue (behind "The Copper Door" between 44th and 45th Street) in Manhattan.

Led by the Managing Partner Dean Roth, Producer Craig Horsely, and General Manager Ricky Dunlop, Hidden Cabaret intends to present cabaret singers, musical theater entertainers, comedians, cool novelty acts, staged readings, and more. Hanks will be on board as one of the club's main show bookers and its Marketing Director in charge of publicity and promotion.

"The only category of the New York Cabaret scene I haven't tackled is being involved in helping develop a club and book shows," Hanks says. "I'm thrilled to working with Dean, Craig, and Ricky to help build a following with Hidden Cabaret, present talented singers and performers, and see the club grow into a force in the New York Cabaret community."

HIDDEN CABARET began producing and booking shows at The Secret Room this past November. They've recently staged two sold-out shows, including Hanks' Blue Wave 2020: The Voting Rights Show fundraiser in January, and Horsely's Valentine's show Love & Other Feelings. On February 17, American Idol finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon played two shows to large and supportive audiences, and on February 24 at 7 pm, HIDDEN CABARET will present COMPLETELY MENTAL, featuring award-winning magician, mentalist, and professional purveyor of mirth and mystery, Eric Walton, and headlined by America's Master Mentalist, Jon Stetson.

Beginning on March 2 at 7 pm, Hanks is rebooting his monthly series New York Cabaret's Greatest Hits (which he produced between 2015-2017 at the Metropolitan Room), featuring Mark Nadler's hit 2014 show Runnin' Wild: Songs and Scandals of the Roaring '20s. And on March 10 at 7 pm, Hanks is presenting Cabaret All-Stars Fight Cancer, a variety show fundraiser featuring 15 singers in a show dedicated to the memory of the late actor/singer/comedian and Hanks' former client Charlotte Patton. All proceeds will be donated to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

For tickets and more information about Hidden Cabaret (at The Secret Room), go to: www.hiddencabaret.com or contact stephen@hiddencabaret.com





