Felipe Galganni And Ana Gal Debut PLAYGROUND OF MEMORIES At The Triad Theater

Tap dancer, teacher and drag artist, Felipe Galganni (2022 Bistro Award Recipient) is back to the Triad Theater bringing his sister, the multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and composer Ana Gal, all the way from Brazil!

Get ready for a very special evening of music, tap dance and story telling as they go through their childhood memories and discoveries together as siblings and artists.

Under the theatric direction of Leo Abel, Felipe and Ana will take you on a fun, touching and entertaining journey through their Playground of Memories on October 23 at 7pm.

Advance tickets $15. At the door $20. On-Demand Video $12.00.

Get your tickets here!

Approx Running Time: 60 Minutes

Genre: Tap Dance, Brazilian Music, Vocals, Storytelling

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.