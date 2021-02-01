Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann Perform Online Concert ST. QUARANTINES DAY

Live theatre and Broadway may be temporarily shut down, but if you're looking for something special to watch this Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann might just have the perfect performance for you.

The duo, who together make up the creative entity "riley," will be hosting a free concert on Facebook and YouTube this February 14th. Titled "St. Quarantine's Day," the musical performance will feature classic love songs from artists of all genres, ranging from Cole Porter to Queen while embracing the "stay-at-home" zeitgeist we have all been experiencing since the arrival of the pandemic -- hoping to create something special and unique from inside their home in Boonville, NC.

"Instead of renting out a theatre to record the concert, we decided to really celebrate the circumstances of quarantine", said Erinn Dearth. "Singing in the bedroom can be just as fun as a big stage with the right vision".

The technical elements of the show have been overseen by Dan Beckmann. "We've seen a huge surge in the amount of "livetream" entertainment available this year, but we really wanted to set ourselves apart from the crowd by ramping up the technical elements and really putting on a fully-realized production."

Since the day the pandemic began, Dan Beckmann & Erinn Dearth have been co-producing films, radio shows, educational experiences and more from their home office. Each week, you can catch them on rileyLive, their off-the-cuff variety talk show featuring games, interviews, songs, and, some would argue, comedy. The show streams live every Tuesday night at 7pm eastern on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch "St. Quarantine's Day", live at 7pm Eastern on Sunday, February 14th on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or tune into the It'sRiley. YouTube channel. The concert is free. Up to date information will also be made available by visiting www.ItsRiley.com.