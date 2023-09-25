Eadie Scott's LISTEN TO THE MUSIC to Play Don't Tell Mama

Eadie Scott's LISTEN TO THE MUSIC to Play Don't Tell Mama

After an 8-year hiatus, Eadie Scott will return to the cabaret stage with Listen to the Music for three performances at Don't Tell Mama Cabaret. Performances will take place on Fridays October 20 & November 10 @ 7pm and Sunday December 3 @ 6pm.

In Listen to the Music, Scott shares personal stories about what Listening to the Music has done for her in her life. Eadie is funny, witty, charming, and soulful as she delivers songs by Billy Joel, John Prine, Shaina Taub, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Jerry Herman, Annie Lennox, and more.

Previously recognized as a musical theater belter and comedian, in such revues as "What in the World", and "What's the Point", this new show is a departure for the soprano who expands her vocal chops in this personal journey. In the NYC cabaret community, Eadie has performed at Eighty Eights, Roses Turn, The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman, Don't Tell Mama, and the Town Hall.

Eadie has extensive experience working at some of the most highly regarded regional theaters in the country including The Walnut Street Theater, The Pittsburgh Public Theater, and GeVa.

As the managing artistic director of Manhattan Cabaret Arts, Eadie teaches cabaret performance workshops and produces and directs private cabaret shows and revues.

She is very excited about her return to the cabaret stage.

Listen to the Music is under the musical direction of Jon Weber, and directed by Lina Koutrakos.




