EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Cast to Reunite for 20th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below

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Twenty years ago, they unleashed evil on Off-Broadway. Now, for one night only, the original NYC cast will reunite at 54 Below to celebrate the cult musical. Featuring fan favorites including "What the F#k Was That?," "All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons," "Look Who's Evil Now," and more, this unforgettable reunion brings the original cast back together for the first—and only—time in two decades. The performance will take place on November 7, 2026.

Their original cast album debuted at #4 on the Billboard Cast Album Chart, and the reunion also celebrates the release of a limited, hand-numbered 20th Anniversary Reunion Edition of the original cast album on blood-red vinyl. The New York Times hailed the show as "The next Rocky Horror Show," while Variety called it "a ridiculous amount of fun." Special appearances by the original creators, artistic team, and designers will give audiences an inside look at the music, the madness, and the memories behind one of Off-Broadway's most beloved cult hits.

Own a Piece of Evil Dead History!

Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to preorder a limited, hand-numbered 20th Anniversary Reunion Edition of the original cast album on blood-red vinyl. Each copy will be signed by the Original Off-Broadway Cast during the reunion—the only time the complete original company will ever sign together—and includes a commemorative 20th Anniversary Reunion sticker. A reunion. A concert. A celebration of a cult phenomenon. Produced by Jenna Coker-Jones Music direction by Eric Svejcar (Evil Dead The Musical, Caligula)

Available by preorder only, fans may choose pickup at 54 Below on November 7 or have their vinyl shipped following the event.

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