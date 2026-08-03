RE-ARRANGED Vol. 2 to Return to 54 Below This Summer

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Productions by Stephan will return to 54 Below with Re-Arranged Vol. 2: A Night of New Arrangements on Wednesday, August 5, at 9:30 p.m.

Directed and music directed by Sydney Stephan, the one-night-only concert celebrates vocal harmony through newly created duet, trio, and quartet arrangements that reimagine familiar songs with fresh musical perspectives.

Hosted by Sabina Demidovich, the evening will feature original arrangements by Stephan performed by more than 30 New York City artists. The concert highlights collaboration, storytelling, and inventive vocal arrangements in an intimate cabaret setting.

The band includes Will Shishmanian on guitar and AJ Kostromina on drums.

The cast features Abby Zeets, Adriana Aquino Andino, Alexis Richelle, Alison Santos Lezama, Allie Henzler, Angel Owens, Ashlen Boresow, Bianca Calisi, Bridgette Caroline, Bridget Gooley, Gabrielle Farley, Greyson Lynch, Eric Byers, Izzy Vilardi Fedora, Johanna Thornsberry, Lauren Hartley, Leilani Carr, Lexi Paolino, Leyla Eames, Matthew Gardner, Michelle Zink-Muñoz, Molly Oubre, Mya Bodnick, Ross Coughlin, Rose Madsen, Ryan J. Charest, Sabina Demidovich, Shae Duggan, Sydney Stephan, and Vicky Fleisch.

Produced by Sydney Stephan through Productions by Stephan, Re-Arranged Vol. 2 continues the company's mission of creating collaborative performance opportunities in inclusive, artist-centered environments. Previous Productions by Stephan concerts at 54 Below include 54 Sings the British Invasion & Beyond, 54 Sings the British Invasion & Beyond (Volume 2), and 54 Below's Spooky Spectacular.

Re-Arranged Vol. 2: A Night of New Arrangements will take place August 5 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below.

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