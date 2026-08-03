THE BUBBLING CABARET Announced At 54 Below
Jackson Trapp will serve as musical director for his sister's tribute show at the Cellar venue in midtown Manhattan.
Hayley Trapp makes her 54 Below debut with The Bubbling Cabaret, a poignant new show honoring the legacy of her late brother, Charlie Trapp.
At just 20 years old—and mere months before moving to NYC to pursue musical theatre—Hayley suddenly lost her 17-year-old brother. Joined by solo artist and musical director Jackson Trapp, this is a powerful tribute to the unbreakable sibling bond. The evening blends uplifting memories and Charlie's own poetry with an eclectic setlist featuring the music of Sade, Stephen Sondheim, Lianne La Havas, Cage the Elephant, and more.
Opening on the first day of National Suicide Prevention Month, Hayley and the Trapp family ensemble invite you to celebrate Charlie's creative spirit while highlighting the vital importance of human connection. A portion of the proceeds will benefit teen mental health resources through a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Hayley Trapp is a musical theatre performer based in NYC. She graduated in 2025 with a joint BFA in Musical Theatre from Eckerd College and Circle in the Square Theatre School. Most recently, she performed in a cabaret at Don't Tell Mama. She appeared in Vital Theatre Company's The Wizard of Oz as Glinda, at The Actors Temple and Westport Country Playhouse. She has also been seen in Horse Girls as Tiffany and Something Rotten as an ensemble member at Theatre Row.
Jackson Trapp is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist (keys, guitar, bass), producer, and songwriter. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, he has been making music professionally for over 10 years. Currently based in Los Angeles, his inspiration draws from many genres, including Indie, Hip Hop, R&B, Jazz, Folk, Gospel, and Rock. He likes to make music that feels great and makes people feel something.
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