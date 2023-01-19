Drag Star Tiffany Heather Samantha to Premiere BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Queen of the Universe, step aside! Future drag legend Tiffany Heather Samantha, the Belting Babe from Brooklyn, makes her highly anticipated NYC cabaret debut with TIFFANY HEATHER SAMANTHA'S BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW -- a night filled with, you guessed it, big belty Broadway show tunes! Tiffany Heather Samantha belts, screlts and always options up in this drag show featuring her bigger than life live vocals. After 18 years in the business, she is ready to share her love of all things musical theatre and spill the T on the many celebrities and Broadway stars she has worked with and encountered over the years. One of these Broadway alums(including My Fair Lady star Christopher Faison, on January 27th)joins her each show to "sing out, Louise!". This love letter to all things big and belty will be a night to remember.

TIFFANY HEATHER SAMANTHA'S BIG BELTY BROADWAY SHOW at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42 Street) on Fridays January 27, February 17, and March 17 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are $22, with a $30 VIP option for preferred seating in the front row, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full dinner menu and waiter service.

Tiffany Heather Samantha is a world class vocalist who has been a professional actor since she was a teenager. Having been nominated two times as Best Actor in a musical for the NY regional BroadwayWorld Awards, she has toured the world doing both national and international tours, Broadway shows for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and DIMF at the Daegu Opera House in South Korea. In 2021, she starred in the Off-Broadway show HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS as Donatella Diamonte. The New York Times featured her and the show as one of the must see shows for the summer of 2021. She has also headlined her own drag shows at The Stonewall Inn and sang at the world famous jazz venue The Iridium in Times Square.