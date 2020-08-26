Doris Dear Joins PRIDE NETWORK LIVE! as a Special Guest

Tune in on August 27th at 8PM EST.

Doris Dear, a THREE TIME MAC Award winning mid-century modern gal known as "America's Perfect Housewife!" joins "Pride Network Live!" as a special guest with hints and tips on how to get through the "corona season"! Doris Dear loves sharing fun stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. So join this fun evening and support Pride Network Live.

The Pride Network offers emerging LGBTQ+ leaders opportunities for personal transformation and professional development to create change within themselves and in our communities. The event will take place on August 27th at 8PM EST on The Pride Network's YouTube channel (youtube.com/thepridenetwork).!! The Pride Network LIVE is a 21+ livestreamed fundraiser hosted by Frank DeCaro & Rob Shuter featuring drag super stars, recording artists, Broadway actors, & more! All proceeds will support The Pride Network's LGBTQ+ programs. Donations can be made now through August 31st on Facebook, Instagram, and The Pride Network website. (Donations are not required to watch the event). All proceeds will support @thepridenetwork LGBTQ+ programs! Tito's Handmade Vodka will be matching $1 for every $1 up to $1,000 of donations made to The Pride Network LIVE donation drives!!! Donations can be made now through August 31st on our Facebook, Instagram, and website. Doris will be joined by Justin Crum, Reina, Pepper MaShay, Kelly King, Adam Barta and others.

Doris Dear said... "I love bringing my Rumpus Room to Pride Network Live and celebrating with such amazing talented people! It is an honor and a privilege, especially bringing music at a time when we need it the most!"

