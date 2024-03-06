Dev Doee to Make Cabaret Debut With BARE WITH ME at The Laurie Beechman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glam Award winning Breakthrough Artist DEV DOEE's BARE WITH ME explores storytelling, identity, and belonging through the unique art of drag and video.

This evening length production will allow you to pull back the layers of the artist you see flipping all throughout in NYC and dive just a bit deeper into her psyche.

BARE WITH ME will be presented Saturday, March 9 at 9:30pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Café) at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue. Tickets are $22 for general admission or $32 for VIP reserved front table seating, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum at all performances.