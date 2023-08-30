DeForest Theatricals Presents Doris Dear In Her New Show DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM

DeForest Theatricals has announced the highly anticipated premiere of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim,'" featuring the incomparable Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, at the iconic Triad Theater in New York City. Following the sensational debut at the Provincetown Cabaret Festival in June earlier this year, this captivating show is set to enthrall audiences on September 22nd at 7:00 PM.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'" has already made waves in the world of cabaret, earning rave reviews, and leaving audiences spellbound. John Amedeo of Cabaret Scenes magazine exclaimed, "If you ever thought that a man dressed in drag as 'America's Perfect Housewife' singing Sondheim's 'Being Alive' in his own deep basso voice couldn't be anything but ridiculous, think again. Doris Dear just about performed a three-act play during that song with power, conviction, and self-affirmation; it was as moving as any version I've ever seen. In fact, Dear's whole show was filled with moving and often hilarious stories of family that spoke of love, loyalty, and laughter. It was a lesson about the power of love to build character and moral fiber."

But this show is not just a performance; it's an extraordinary collaboration between Doris Dear and her musical director, the award-winning composer Blake Allen. For several years, Doris and Blake have been creating music together, weaving their creative magic into the fabric of each performance. Together, they have crafted special versions of some of Stephen Sondheim's greatest hits, reimagining these timeless classics in a way that only Doris and Blake can.

Blake Allen's musical prowess extends beyond the stage. He is the mastermind behind the opening theme song of Doris Dear's hit series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," which garnered four major awards including Telly Awards and a Communicator Award, for online scripted series. The series can be watched here.

This dynamic partnership between Doris Dear and Blake Allen has consistently captivated audiences and set a new standard for creativity in the world of cabaret and online entertainment.

Adding to her illustrious career, Doris Dear is a three-time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award winner, a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to the craft of cabaret.

This one-night-only performance promises to be an extraordinary event in the heart of New York City's theater district. Tickets are available now, and we encourage everyone to secure their seats for the best view of this extraordinary show. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Join us at the Triad Theater on September 22nd at 7:00 PM for an evening you won't soon forget. "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk 'Slightly Sondheim'" is a celebration of artistry, identity, and the enduring power of love, brought to life through the remarkable collaboration of Doris Dear and Blake Allen.