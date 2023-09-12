David Sabella Returns To Pangea As Amanda Reckownwith, September 22

New York’s Grand-Dam of Cabaret – Amanda Reckonwith – returns to Pangea on Saturday, Septmeber 22.

International sensation and Broadway legend in her ownmind, Amanda Reckonwith returns to downtown’s trendy supperclub, PANGEA, for another season of razzle-dazzle with high comedy and even higher notes!

The brilliant Mark Hartman returns to tickle Amanda’s ivories (her piano that is) and joining them that evening will be the multitalented, multihyphenated, Shana Farr.

Shana is a classically trained actress/singer and award-winning supper club/cabaret/concert performer who has played at venues such as Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall), Jazz at Lincoln Center (Rose Theater), Feinsteins at The Regency, Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, and The Missouri Theatre as well as London's Crazy Coqs and The Pheasantry to name a few; and in 2022, she added Westminster Abbey to her roster.

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to marry, have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known to the world as her generation’s most beloved “Spento” soprano (aka “belter”). Amanda returns tostage, ready once again to take the musical world by storm, or force if needed!

Join her as she regales, assails, and decimates someof Broadway’s greatest hits. It’s an evening you’re not likely to forget… try as you might.

David Sabella maybe best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, and as an internationally recognized countertenor whom Luciano Pavarotti publicly declared as “Excellent, not good, excellent!” He is an award-winning singer & actor who is cited, along with colleagues David Daniels, Brian Asawa, and Mark Crayton, as one of the originators of the“American countertenor sound,” and the only one working in the popular music genres of Broadway, Pop, and Great American Songbook.

September 22 at 7:00p.m. at 178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Street). $25 Music Cover (Cash at the door) / $20 food/beverage minimum per person(credit cards accepted) 7pm (Dinner seating 6:15pm). Reservation link: Click Here or call 212-995-0900.