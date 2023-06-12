KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

By: Jun. 12, 2023

David Marino to Perform At Chelsea Table + Stage in July

David Marino will make his New York nightclub debut at Chelsea Table & Stage on July 15 at 7pm!

David is a multilingual crooner from Montréal best known for his appearance as a finalist on Canada's hit TV-show "The Voice", under the mentorship of famous French artist and songwriter Pierre Lapointe. He began singing and performing at only 6 years of age, and was instantly inspired by legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Charles Aznavour, among others.

As a proud advocate for mental health causes, he has organized multiple big band concerts, raising over $50,000 for mental health services at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

David will present an evening of his favorite standards, show tunes, and multilingual hits! He is joined by John Di Martino on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, and perhaps an appearance by a special guest or two! This show will also be livestreamed.




