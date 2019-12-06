Dance Molinari Presents 20th Annual Holiday Hop Show December 17 At The Duplex Cabaret Theatre

Would you like to spend a racey, raucous and fun evening with Broadway Artists and NYC's most well known cabaret singers, dancers and actors? Would you like to have a few drinks, watch a great show and know that the whole event benefits NYC's largest food pantry just in time for Christmas? Then get your tickets now for Dance Molinari's 20th Annual Holiday Hop!

The show, hosted by the famous Miss Lavinia Draper, will feature songs, dances and hilarity guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit! In addition to some special surprise guests, you can expect to be wowed by the talent on the stage. All the performers have close ties to Dance Molinari, which is celebrating the start of it's 20th year, making this "Hop" an extra special one!

Dance Molinari Janine Molinari is the artistic director of Dance Molinari (DMO) NYC/Chicago/Los Angeles. DMO is a company that trains young professional artists for Broadway, National Tours, Films, TV, and the music industry. DMO is also a successful production company, spear-heading films, workshops, new plays and more. The Holiday Hop is one of DMOs most beloved projects every year!

The Holiday Hop will take place December 17th at 7:00PM at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street). All proceeds go to the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen. Doors open at 6:30. There will be a $15 cover charge and 2 drink minimum.The night is made complete with a bake sale! For tickets go to www.purplepass.com/hop1217.





