Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & More to Join EMPATHY! CONCERT

Join a free one-hour online concert and conversation on Thursday, January 18th from 3 to 4 pm Eastern Time.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Dan Lauria, Courtney Reed, Telly Leung & More to Join EMPATHY! CONCERT

Empathy! is a key element in the success and health of our workforce, workplaces and communities. The MASIE Learning Foundation is inviting you and your colleagues to a free one-hour online concert and conversation on Thursday, January 18th from 3 to 4 pm Eastern Time.

This is the 47th Empathy! Concert hosted by Elliott Masie and Telly Leung, with amazing Broadway Stars and Business Leaders - over 100,000 colleagues have watched and participated in the Empathy! concerts in the past 3 years. As we start 2024, we are pumping up the energy and excitement for a very special Empathy! Concert on Thursday, January 18th from 3 pm to 4 pm EST.

In addition, we will hear from Veronique Enos Kaefer, Vice President of Philanthropy at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, as MASIE is donating $25,000 to support the research and education by this important organization.

We will also include perspectives from learning leaders and our participants in this live, interactive concert. In these constantly changing times, we combine a sense of thankfulness and empathy for the challenges and evolutions of our workplaces, careers, and lifestyles.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:
Empathy! Concert
Thursday, January 18th from 3 pm to 4 pm EST
Click Here

Featuring songs, stories and perspectives from:

  • Telly Leung: Allegiance, Glee, Warrior, Rent, Aladdin and Co-Host - Empathy Concerts
  • Courtney Reed: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aladdin, In the Heights, Mamma Mia!
  • Dan Lauria: Broadway - Just Another Day, Lombardi, and A Christmas Story: The Musical; TV - The Wonder Years
  • Wes D'Alelio: TOMMY and Songwriter
  • Veronique Enos Kaefer: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
  • Elliott Masie: Learning Collaborative and MASIE Learning Foundation Chair, Broadway Producer

Together we will explore the powerful role that Empathy is playing in how we are all facing times of change, evolutions, and shifts. Perspectives from Learning Leaders will be shared during our high energy Concert.

Join us! Empathy! Concert & Conversations - Thursday, January 18th from 3 pm to 4 pm EST. Reserve your free space at Click Here




