DOCTOR WHO's John Barrowman to Return to 54 Below in November

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54 Below will welcome back West End and Broadway star John Barrowman on November 5 – 7 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, June 19 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thurs, Jun 25 at 12pm.

John Barrowman comes 54 Below for an intimate cabaret-style evening packed with big songs and unforgettable moments from his career on the West End and Broadway. John has starred in Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Company, La Cage Aux Folles, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and more, alongside his television work in “Doctor Who,” “Torchwood,” and “Arrow.” With over two decades of starring roles, platinum-selling albums, concert tours, and television appearances, John brings his signature charisma, powerhouse vocals, and quick-fire humor to one of New York’s most iconic cabaret venues.

How to Purchase Tickets

John Barrowman plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 5 – 7 at 7pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees) - $102 (includes $12 in fees). Premiums are $162.50 (includes $17.50 in fees) - $168 (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JohnBarrowman. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.

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