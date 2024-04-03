Craig Rubano Extends Return Show TAKE THE MOMENT Through June At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CRAIG RUBANO – Broadway star of Les Misérables and The Scarlet Pimpernel and multiple MAC and Bistro Award-winning cabaret artist – has extended his return to the New York concert stage in the new show “Take the Moment” at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Originally scheduled for three performances, an encore performance has been added after Rubano's sold-out opening last month.

The show is now being performed Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 PM, and Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 PM. “Take the Moment” is directed by Jeff Harnar and features music director Beth Ertz on piano, with Jeffrey Carney on bass. Tickets are available at bit.ly/lbt-rubano-240315.

“Take the Moment” is a collection of songs that shine a spotlight on the choices we make during the moments that matter. Using music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Jerry Herman, and more, Craig tells the story of those thresholds of change in his life that have made all the difference, drawing from his experiences as Broadway actor, scholar, pastoral theologian, cabaret artist, minister, and goat owner (!).

Tickets

Craig Rubano will perform “Take the Moment” at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 PM, and Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge is $30 ($20 for MAC members; use code: MAC), with an additional $25 food/beverage minimum. Doors open for food and beverages one hour before showtime. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs in The West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue, NYC, 10036). LaurieBeechmanTheatre.venuetix.com

About CRAIG RUBANO

CRAIG RUBANO is a Broadway veteran who began his professional theatrical career as a pig when composer Charles Strouse cast him as Wilbur in the New York premiere of Charlotte's Web: The Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Marius Pontmercy in Les Misérables, performing the role over 700 times. Craig was an original Broadway cast member of Frank Wildhorn's Tony and Grammy Award-nominated The Scarlet Pimpernel and Pimpernel II. He played Algy Moncrieff in the first New York revival of Ernest in Love; Dorian in Dorian Gray; and Zeppo Marx in the Goodspeed Opera House's hit revival of Animal Crackers.

Craig's concert experience began a cappella, at Yale. As a member of singing groups Redhot & Blue and, following in Cole Porter's footsteps, The Whiffenpoofs, he performed in 37 U.S. states and 13 foreign countries. As a solo artist, Craig joined the Philip Glass Ensemble in Greece for Monsters of Grace; he sang in Lyon for the Orchestre National de Lyon's Broadway Parade; he soloed in the Brooklyn Academy of Music's tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Craig's debut solo recording, Finishing the Act: Act One Finales from Broadway (AF Records), was the MAC (Manhattan Association of Clubs) Award-winning Recording of the Year. The New York Post hailed Craig's “resounding legit voice,” on an “impeccably produced, gloriously orchestrated CD.” Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote of the subsequent Finishing the Act concert show, “Craig Rubano has an intelligence and wit to match his robust baritone...an exceptionally well-conceived cabaret debut,” awarding the show a star. Craig has gone on to win Back Stage Bistro, Palm Springs Desert Star, and four MAC Awards, among many others.

His second solo album is Change Partners, and he collaborated with Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan on The Night They Invented Champagne: Operetta and its Musical Legacy. Craig's solo shows are: Stepping into Love: Harold Arlen in the Thirties; Change Partners: Life's a Dance, which debuted at the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room; and At Long Last Love: The Music & Lyrics of Cole Porter, which debuted at the Cafe Carlyle.

Craig appeared as a soloist in The Town Hall's Broadway by the Year series (Harbinger Records); and he co-starred in the 92nd Street Y Lyrics & Lyricists production of With Mabel Mercer, the Words Came First. Craig has been a frequent singing ambassador for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's mission of preserving the Classic American Popular Song idiom; he has appeared in Cabaret Conventions in East Hampton, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, London, and thirteen years in New York City — five at The Town Hall, and eight on the main stage of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

He is a summa cum laude Yale College graduate with Highest Distinction in Literature and Philosophy; he received a Master of Arts degree in English & Comparative Literature from Columbia University. At Princeton Theological Seminary, Craig received Master of Divinity and Master of Theology degrees, as well as achieving a Ph.D. in Pastoral Theology. Craig is ordained in the Unitarian Universalist faith movement, and is the settled minister of the UU Congregation of Monmouth County in Lincroft, NJ.

Craig has several published articles in the peer-reviewed journal Pastoral Psychology, has just published Emerging as Affirmative Pastoral Caregivers Beyond Gender Binaries: Gender Creative Promise with Lexington Books, and will have an essay in the forthcoming Valor and Vulnerability: Pastoral Explorations of Intimacy, Grief, and Resilience among Boys and Men.