Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee Celebrations

Behold a phantasmagoria of miracles of tantalizing charm and splendor at this mixological adventure of unprecedented majesty.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Company XIV announces special Mardi Gras (February 13th) and Valentine's Day (February 14th) events and Saturday Matinees at Cocktail Magique, a rarefied spectacle of luminescent libations and revelry such as the world has never seen.

Behold a phantasmagoria of miracles of tantalizing charm and splendor at this mixological adventure of unprecedented majesty. The magic is brought to audiences by cast members Marley Armstrong, Onyx Noir, Kyle Rose, Rosebud, Nia Simone, Syrena, Adam Tabellija, Sam Urdang and Lydia Wilts.

Mardi Gras (February 13th)

Step into a world of enchantment and revelry at the shimmering Mardi Gras performance of Cocktail Magique by Company XIV. Don't miss this unique soirée where artistry and libations intertwine for a night of unparalleled entertainment and indulgence. Mardi Gras party guests delight in unparalleled marvels with 50% off cocktails all night at the speakeasy bar. Let the magic of Mardi Gras unfold.

50% OFF ALL COCKTAILS 

 

 

Valentine's Day (February 14th)

Indulge in a night of passion and enchantment steeped in opulence and magic. Discover an extraordinary evening of love and artistry at Company XIV's Valentine's Day performance of Cocktail Magique. Magique Luxe Couches at this performance are already sold out! Get tickets for this romantic celebration before it's too late. 

Saturday Matinees (February 24 to April 13, 2024) 

Magical libations seamlessly blend with circus and burlesque for the ultimate post-brunch revelry. Elevate your weekend festivities with a 3pm Saturday matinee performance of Cocktail Magique by Company XIV. The perfect afternoon escape is enhanced with tipples and treats, served to all guests, and complement the prestidigitation on stage. 

Cocktail Magique is a marvelous party that takes place in a luxurious new boutique venue nestled in the heart of Graffiti Alley in trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn. Over the course of the show a magician serves guests an invocation of tipples and treats assisted by some of NYC's most famed burlesque stars. The performance features mind-blowing magic tricks, mesmerizing chanteuses, Victorian circus acts and lavish design—all spritzed with the gallant wit and joie de vivre of the Belle Epoque. Additional immersive cocktails are poured at the theatre's speakeasy bar. 

Lovers seeking the pinnacle of bespoke romance may opt for a Magique Luxe Couch for Two, featuring a seductive succession of aphrodisiac potions and treats plus the optional privilege of the Fortune Teller Upgrade which boasts a private Tarot reading and a keepsake limited edition tarot deck by Salvadore Dalí.

The creative team includes Creator and Director Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Hair Designer Kenneth Griffin, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Wig Designers Kenneth Griffin and Charlie August Kellogg and Sound Designer Julian Evans.

Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue where classically trained performers also host and bartend, seating guests and pouring immersive cocktails from a curated menu which also features Brooklyn-crafted absinthe, champagne and a selection of treats and sweets.




