ClasswithLauryn's NYC Cabaret Concert Takes Center Stage in August

The performance is at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on August 20th at 4:00PM.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

ClasswithLauryn, a prestigious performing arts training studio, will showcase 22 of its students in a cabaret concert. The performance is scheduled to take place and be filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on August 20th at 4:00PM and will be the grand finale of an eventful weekend. All proceeds from the concert will go to the Lupus Foundation of America.

In addition to the student concert, the weekend will also feature two Broadway masterclasses. Aspiring performers will have the unique opportunity to learn music, choreography and scene work from popular Broadway shows. To add to the excitement, ClasswithLauryn has organized a group trip for the students to experience the magic of the hit Broadway show, '& Juliet.'

Cabaret performers include Lyssandra Nieves, Victoria Bizzoco, Sydney Lieberman, Samuel Sianturi, Audrey Rose Foster, Alex Wong, Anna Sirker, Addison Dema-ala, Arwen Dema-ala, Alyssa Sehn, Andrew Canese, Christina Ahlman, Elise Albano, Grace Teta, Lily Teta, Jazmine Gotoy, Jillian Paige Platero, Katie Lovelock, Annabelle Murray, Riley Schwab, Victoria Scola-Giampapa and Grace Bubolz.

"While the student concert is the pinnacle of this incredible weekend, the masterclasses and the Broadway show outing are equally integral to our mission of providing a comprehensive and enriching experience to our students," said Lauryn Ciardullo.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Sunday Cabaret Performance at Click Here.

There are still limited spots available for the Broadway masterclasses. Individuals interested in participating are encouraged to visit classwithlauryn.com for more information and to secure their spots before they are filled.

Event Details:

Saturday August 19, 2023
Broadway Song, Dance, Acting Workshop 10am-1pm
2pm Broadway Show: '& Juliet'

Sunday August 20th, 2023
Broadway Song, Dance & Auditioning Workshop 10am-1pm
4pm Cabaret Performance

For more information about ClasswithLauryn, the Broadway masterclasses, and the '& Juliet' group trip, please email: Lauryn Ciardullo at classwithlauryn@gmail.com.

ClasswithLauryn (classwithlauryn.com) is a premier performing arts studio in New York, dedicated to nurturing and developing the talents of aspiring theatre artists. Founded by Broadway veteran Lauryn Ciardullo, with a focus on individual growth and artistic expression, ClasswithLauryn continues to inspire and empower young artists to reach for the stars. Lauryn's current roster includes students from 9 countries across the world! Instagram@classwithlauryn




