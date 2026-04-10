Drag Icon Murray Hill to Launch INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF DRAG KINGS At The Cutting Room

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America's most beloved drag king and comedian, Murray Hill, presents INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF DRAG KINGS, New York's premier drag brunch devoted solely to drag kings...and pancakes. Once a month, a roster of kings hand-selected by "the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business" serves up breakfast in the afternoon and a no-holds-barred show packed with chest-hair-raising, hilarious, gender-defying performances. Boys, booze, bacon, and eggs will be served!

Fueled by coffee and sheer determination, Murray Hill hosts this long-awaited drag king brunch in the Big Apple. For the first time in his storied career, he swaps his pajamas for a three-piece suit and makes a public appearance during the day. Yes, you read that correctly. He believes in and supports drag kings so much that he is willing to get on the mic before sundown. That's showbiz!

The lineup for the inaugural INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF DRAG KINGS on Sunday, April 19, is Brooklyn Nightlife Award-winning Drag King of the Year Maxx Pleasure, current reigning Mr. Bushwig and former Glam Awards Best Drag King '22 Myster E Mel Kiki, Show Ponii and 2021 Entertainer of the Year at the Silver Tusk Burlesque Awards Uncle Freak with DJ Half 'N Half (who looks a lot like Murray).

Doors open at 12:30 pm with performances beginning at 1 pm at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016). IHOD tickets are $20 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets, which include reserved front tables and a meet-and-greet with the kings. Please note, there is a $25 food/drink minimum, with a full brunch menu available. There is also a boozy brunch option for bottomless Mimosas, Prosecco, Bloody Marys, and Margaritas for $29; you must order an entrée to get the bottomless option. For tickets and information, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.