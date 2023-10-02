Celebrate Halloween At Joe's Pub With THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW & More

Celebrate Halloween at Joe's Pub! See full programming below!

Saturday, October 28 at 9:30 PM

Sunday, October 29 at 8:30 PM

Monday, October 30 at 9:30 PM

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Friday, October 27 at 9:30 PM

Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 PM

The ghosts of New York City are back! Join Tom Meyers and Greg Young, hosts of the long-running podcast The Bowery Boys, for a ghoulish night of ghost stories based in actual history. What spirits will they conjure this year? Will the ghost of Peter Stuyvesant join them on stage again?

Tuesday, October 31 at 9:30 PM

Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM

Thursday, November 2 at 9:30 PM

Friday, November 3 at 9:30 PM

The Olivier Award-winning godfathers of alternative cabaret, legendary trio The Tiger Lillies, return to New York City! They will share songs from their highly-acclaimed back catalog and will celebrate the release of their first ‘best of' album, The Worst of The Tiger Lillies.

JOE'S PUB, a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist. The current recipient of the Vanguard Award & Residency is Angélique Kidjo. Previous honorees are Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and the late Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists based in New York City and touring performers from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. The current New York Voices commissioned artists are Dan Fishback, Omar Offendum, and Sarah Elizabeth Charles. The current Joe's Pub Working Group Cohort includes Ellen Winter, Esraa Warda, Firas Zreik and Queen Esther.

