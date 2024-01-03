Cast Set for For Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's FIFTH AVENUE at Don't Tell Mama

Running Jan 8 - Feb 12, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Cabaret Photographers: Conor Weiss Photo 1 Cabaret Photographers: Conor Weiss
Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub Photo 2 Sandra Bernhard Will Play EASY LISTENING Through New Year's Eve
Cabaret Photographers: Helane Blumfield Photo 3 Cabaret Photographers: Helane Blumfield
Feature: The Best Of 2023 And The Last Four Years Photo 4 2023 Best Of List Looks At More Than Twelve Months

Cast Set for For Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's FIFTH AVENUE at Don't Tell Mama

The cast has been revealed for Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's musical journey into Hell's Kitchen in 1928.

Fifth Avenue - A Jazz Musical Comedy will be presented at that bastion of Broadway ballyhoo, Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York City. Where better to present a musical about opening a 1928 nightclub in Hell's Kitchen, than in a nightclub in Hell's Kitchen? Running Monday nights from January 8 to February 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. $25 Cover / $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person / CASH ONLY Food Menu Available. Doors open at 6:15. RESERVATIONS HERE

Max and Willy are business partners chasing the "American Dream," but who keep getting caught up in other people's schemes. Not this time! Bankrolled by Tommy Grace, the two immigrant childhood friends are determined to "go legit." Their Hell's Kitchen nightclub in the West 40's is designed to make patrons think they've arrived in the East 50's. What could go wrong?

The spirited cast includes James Lynch, Davinia, Joseph Peterson, Beau Allen, Kevin Arnold, Adriana Vicinanzo and Christopher Sutton as "Maxwell" (Broadway: Spamalot; Barrymore Award winner, The Buddy Holly Story). Production directed by Andrea Andresakis (director, The Star Spangled Girl at Playwrights Horizons) with musical direction by Clare Cooper.

This limited-run production of "Fifth Avenue, a Jazz Musical Comedy," at Don't Tell Mama is designed to bring to public consciousness this evening full of great fun and comedy. Songs like "Business is Business," "The Grand Tour," and "Strike it Up" bring the story - and the period - to life.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Tim Connell Returns to Pangea in January and February Photo
Tim Connell Returns to Pangea in January and February

2023 Bistro Award recipient & 2023 MAC Award Nominee, Tim Connell returns to Pangea with '…it’s the joy in your heart…' in January and February.

2
54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January Photo
54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Divine Femininity on Friday January 19, 2024 at 9:30pm.

3
Artemisia LeFays SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room Photo
Artemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room

Artemisia LeFay'a Spirit Soirée is vintage-inspired variety show featuring vaudeville, cabaret, burlesque, hot jazz, and much more and will showcase Miss LeFay's original music on Sunday, January 21st at 8pm at The Back Room.

4
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month Photo
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month

Broadway performers/musicians, vocalists, recording artists, actors, pro athletes, journalists, media personalities, clergy, educators, celebrity chefs, and other volunteering notables will participate in the return of 'PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series' - A Season to Help Serve Soup, Sandwiches, Snacks, Sips and Songs.

More Hot Stories For You

54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January
Artemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back RoomArtemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This MonthBROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month
LISA VIGGIANO & WELLS HANLEY: THESE THINGS FIRST Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 3LISA VIGGIANO & WELLS HANLEY: THESE THINGS FIRST Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 3

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You