Cast Set for For Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's FIFTH AVENUE at Don't Tell Mama

The cast has been revealed for Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman's musical journey into Hell's Kitchen in 1928.

Fifth Avenue - A Jazz Musical Comedy will be presented at that bastion of Broadway ballyhoo, Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York City. Where better to present a musical about opening a 1928 nightclub in Hell's Kitchen, than in a nightclub in Hell's Kitchen? Running Monday nights from January 8 to February 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. $25 Cover / $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person / CASH ONLY Food Menu Available. Doors open at 6:15. RESERVATIONS HERE

Max and Willy are business partners chasing the "American Dream," but who keep getting caught up in other people's schemes. Not this time! Bankrolled by Tommy Grace, the two immigrant childhood friends are determined to "go legit." Their Hell's Kitchen nightclub in the West 40's is designed to make patrons think they've arrived in the East 50's. What could go wrong?

The spirited cast includes James Lynch, Davinia, Joseph Peterson, Beau Allen, Kevin Arnold, Adriana Vicinanzo and Christopher Sutton as "Maxwell" (Broadway: Spamalot; Barrymore Award winner, The Buddy Holly Story). Production directed by Andrea Andresakis (director, The Star Spangled Girl at Playwrights Horizons) with musical direction by Clare Cooper.

This limited-run production of "Fifth Avenue, a Jazz Musical Comedy," at Don't Tell Mama is designed to bring to public consciousness this evening full of great fun and comedy. Songs like "Business is Business," "The Grand Tour," and "Strike it Up" bring the story - and the period - to life.