Cassie Austin to Make Solo-Show Debut With cASS FIRST at Chelsea Table + Stage, November 12

Prepare to be wildly entertained as Cassie Austin (Hello, Dolly! First National Tour) juxtaposes the earnest with the irreverent in her solo-show debut at Chelsea Table + Stage. When her husband unexpectedly emerged from the closet, Cassie's wholesome Mormon life turned upside down. She had a choice: she could laugh about it, or cry about it. She did both-frequently! A mixture of comedy, catharsis, pop hits and beloved showtunes, "cASS FIRST" is not just a performance; it's an exploration of sexuality, grief, religion, and love through the lens of Austin's own unique experiences.

With direction from award winning cabaret artist Ari Axelrod and music direction from Brian Russell Carey, Austin is also joined by talented singer-dancers Lexis Danca and Cayel Tregeagle. Don't miss the chance to experience Cassie Austin's triumphant entry into the world of solo performance, quite literally, ass first.

"cASS FIRST" plays Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th Street) on Sunday, November 12th at 7pm. Tickets are priced between $20-$50, with a two-item food and beverage minimum. Tickets and additional information are available Click Here. Livestream tickets available.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Cassie Austin is a captivating performer with a versatile skillset and great feet (don't be weird!). In 2019 she took her storytelling abilities to audiences nationwide on the First National Tour of "Hello, Dolly!" sharing the stage with Broadway icons Betty Buckley and Carolee Carmello. Austin has also left her mark on renowned theatres across the country such as Music Theatre Wichita, The Muny, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, The Kennedy Center, and The LA Pantages. Beyond the stage door, she enjoys indulging in a churro (or two), and exploring Manhattan on her electric scooter. @classyaustin_ www.cassieaustin.com

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.