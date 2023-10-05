Cal Mitchell Makes Solo Debut at the Green Room 42 This Month

The performance is set for October 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Cal Mitchell Makes Solo Debut at the Green Room 42 This Month

For the first time in his career, Cal Mitchell makes his solo debut at The Green Room 42! Cal moved to New York City over a year ago, and began a journey that has created a new chapter in his life. Come out for a night filled with laughter, crying, and more importantly, growing pains and gratitude. Singing through his favorite performers, from Sam Cooke to Yebba, and going through most of a tenor's rep book, (we all sing the same damn songs...) Cal will make this a night you do not want to miss!

The performance is set for October 17, 2023.

FEATURING

Alyssa Wray

Dariana Mullen

Nigel Richards

Jaelyn Alexander

MUSIC DIRECTOR: Andrea Yohe

PRODUCER: Malaikia "Lake" Sims-Winfrey

 



