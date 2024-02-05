Caitlin Houlahan, Erin Davie, and More Will Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents A Broadway Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed.

Romance is in the air, and that means Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Come celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below, with A Broadway Valentine's Day. The evening will boast some of Broadway's favorite lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories, coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether a dating or married couple, or simply a hopeless romantic, the night promises to be an unforgettable affair!

The special concerts will feature:



Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl, Waitress) and Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few, Empire Records)



Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op) and Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven)

Erin Davie (Diana, Side Show) and Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera, The Cottage)

Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into The Woods) and Miki Abraham (Shucked, Once On This Island)

Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Girl From The North Country) and Ryan Vona (Parade, Once)

Van Hughes (American Idiot, Space Dogs) and Shea Renne (Here Lies Love, Hadestown)

Yani Marin (Wicked, Dancin') and Divinity Roxx (Ready Set Go!)

Frankie A. Rodriguez (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Joe Serafini (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jenn Maurer (Elf)

Sav Souza (1776) and Ariella Serur (1776)

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

A Broadway Valentine's Day plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Wednesday, February 14th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. For the 7pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://www.54below.org/ValentinesDay. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.