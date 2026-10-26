Cabaret Roundup: Oct. 26-Nov. 1 – Tituss Burgess, Christine Ebersole & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including All the Things You Are, Tomorrow, the Island Dies by Ryan Scott…, and The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show.

All the Things You Are: Love, Laughter, and the Music of Jerome Kern at Chelsea Table + Stage

Oct. 26–Nov. 19

Tickets available here.

Shana Farr and Craig Rubano, joined by music director Jon Weber, present a romantic theatrical journey through the songs of Jerome Kern. The evening draws from Kern's collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein II, Dorothy Fields, Ira Gershwin, and P.G. Wodehouse, unfolding like a miniature musical play. Featured songs include Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, The Way You Look Tonight, Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man, Long Ago (and Far Away), A Fine Romance, and the title song All the Things You Are.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25.

Tomorrow, the Island Dies by Ryan Scott Oliver at 54 Below

Mon. October 26 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert present: TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert! Join an incredible lineup of New York City’s finest up-and-coming performers at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland). On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island’s final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create? Featuring an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra. Directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver. Music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross. The performance at 7pm will feature: Oliver Callahan The performance at 9:30pm will feature: Oliver Callahan James Cunha Elena Reyes Farías Hannah E Feldstein Alexander Fernandez MJ Hughes Andy Kear Hannah MacDonald (Flashdance national/international tour) Lizzie J. Maguire Jane Margolis Julie McConnell Emily Mesa (How the Grinch Stole Christmas national tour) Jack B. Murphy Tommy Page Adrian Rivera Allison Spann Rebecca Alice Steiner Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more. AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Operation Mincemeat: Mission Recast Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at the Green Room 42

October 26 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway performers take on unconventional roles in a benefit concert celebrating songs from the musical Operation Mincemeat. Tickets on Mood.

Mission Recast returns to The Green Room 42 for a special benefit concert celebrating the songs of the musical Operation Mincemeat. Subverting traditional casting conventions, the production features Broadway performers taking on roles they would rarely play. Proceeds directly benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and admission includes access to an online livestream with on-demand viewing available for one week.

Tickets: Sold out except for livestream tickets for $32.75.

An Evening with Tituss Burgess at 92NY

October 26 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Vocals that range from poignant to powerhouse in a near four-octave range … shapeshifting talents that swing from the Netflix smash Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to showstopping roles in Broadway musicals from Guys & Dolls to The Little Mermaid to a star turn in Oh, Mary! … Tituss Burgess brings his singular artistry to our stage for a kaleidoscopic evening of songs and stories.

Tickets: Tickets start at $55.

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show at Joe's Pub

Mon. October 26 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down, mashed-up Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite. Special guests include: Jimmy Ray Bennett Tony d'Alelio Megan Dwinel Barrett Foa Taylor Iman Jones Marissa Rosen Nora Schell Sutton Lee Seymour AJ Shively Talia Suskauer

Tickets: Tickets start at $48.

Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch at 54 Below

October 27 to 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

54 Below proudly welcomes back two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole, joined by her longtime music director Billy Stritch, for a special evening celebrating their 25-year friendship. The show will feature selections from the golden age of Broadway, movie musical favorites and jazz standards —all arranged in their signature style. Ebersole and Stritch first met while starring in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, where Christine’s performance as Dorothy Brock earned her first Tony Award®. She received her second five years later for her unforgettable dual portrayal of Big Edie and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. This special performance will include songs from both productions, along with stories and selections from their albums In Your Dreams and Sunday in New York.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York at Joe's Pub

October 28-31

Tickets available here.

Tom Meyers and Greg Young of the Bowery Boys Podcast have turned their live ghost stories show, based on their long-running podcast series, into a genuine New York City Halloween tradition. Featuring actual spooky stories taken from the city's history and blended into a fabulous cabaret experience thanks to music director Andrew Austin and vocalist Lisa Karlin. In the past, they have conjured the spirits of such legendary figures as Mark Twain and Edgar Allan Poe. But this year, their music and bad puns may have also awakened something else -- a monster from New York's carnival past. Get your tickets to their wildest show yet!

Tickets: Tickets start at $36.

Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 PM

Tickets available here

Jazz pianist and Broadway veteran Ron Drotos returns to Pangea, with vocalists Lina Koutrakos, Dorian Woodruff, and Juliet Ewing, for two evenings of jazz, bossa, ballads, and blues. On Thursdays, August 27 and October 29, at 7:00 PM, expect many musical surprises as Drotos plays jazz piano solos and each vocalist is featured in a mini-set. Ron Drotos and Friends: Featuring Lina Koutrakos, Dorian Woodruff, and Juliet Ewing, premiered at Pangea on April 24.

Tickets: $25 online. Tickets at the door, if available: $30 CASH ONLY. $20 food/beverage minimum per person

Elena Shaddow Sings Nine… all of it! at 54 Below

Thu. October 29 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Broadway veteran Elena Shaddow as she sings nearly every role in the musical Nine and regales the audience with stories from her experience as an original cast member of the 2003 Tony Award®– wining revival of Nine. You won’t want to miss “Overture Delle Donne,” “Guido’s song,” “A Call From the Vatican,” the title song “Nine,” “Unusual Way,” and so many more songs that will have to be stripped into a solo version that Elena herself isn’t quite sure how… but she is sure she can do it. It’s sure to be an evening of laughter, sentiment, and whole lot of joy. Starring 8-time Broadway actress Elena Shaddow as… ALL the characters in Nine. Accompanied by Mason Margut

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

The Joe Iconis Haunted Halloween Special at Laurie Beechman Theatre

October 30 and 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Joe Iconis & Family come home to The Beechman for their annual Haunted Halloween Special!

This devilish celebration of rock and roll fun will feature songs from spooky musicals, cuts from obscure horror flicks, Halloween-themed Iconis originals, and a body bag full of holiday classics. A night of whiskey ghosts, kazoo spirits, and happy skeletons.

Featuring Mr. Iconis on the piano, an electrocuted rock band, and a murderer’s row of character actors inviting you to get in(to) the spirit(s). Starring - THE FAMILY! Full Cast Announcement Coming Soon

Come in a costume, come as you are, just make sure to come on home to The Beechman for a night you’ll never forget.

For more info: MrJoeIcons.com

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below

Sat. October 31 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan is ecstatic to return to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular this Halloween season. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert is bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage. Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brings together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event is a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic. Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her). Hosted by Jae XO (she/they). Featuring: Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her) Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Can't make it in person? Watch the livestream

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