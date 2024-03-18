Kelly McCaughan's CATHOLIC GUILT To Play At Caveat This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelly McCaughan (HBO, Apple TV+) brings her outrageous solo comedy "Catholic Guilt" to NYC's Caveat for one holy night.

Through cringey personal recounts, stand-up adjacent clowny performance, and audience participation, Kelly's poignant and hilariously subversive show, nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2023 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards, exposes the impossible standards of the Catholic Church. This show is for anyone who wants to release the shame and guilt surrounding religion.

More Information

CONTENT WARNING: Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, Strong Language, Scenes of a sexual nature, Partial Nudity, Audience Participation

Catholic Guilt is written and performed by Kelly McCaughan and directed by Kyle Metzger.

Taking the stage at Caveat (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002) at 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 19th. Early bird tickets available until April 12th: $18.80. General Admission: $21.95

About the Artist

Kelly McCaughan is an actor, writer, comedian, clown, and theater-maker. Kelly started her career performing in national and international comedy festivals with her award winning sketch comedy group, High Dramma. She branched out to create her own work and her critically acclaimed fringe hit, Catholic Guilt (writer, producer, actor), was nominated for best newcomer with the 2023 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards and had a full run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the legendary Underbelly. Catholic Guilt was also the audience choice for week one and four in the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival and was a finalist in the Philly Fringie Awards. She is currently touring her show nationally and will be returning to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. Other selected credits: Plum Bun (EgoPo Classic Theater), One Man, Two Guvnors (Delaware Theater Company), Hannah and The Healing Stone (Terra Nova Collective), Troilus and Cressida (Revolution Shakespeare), La Ronde (Die-Cast), Delirium (EgoPo Classic Theater). She has a BA in theater and has an extensive background in comedy and physical theater. Additionally, she has studied clown with the world renowned Aitor Basauri, Bouffon with the critically acclaimed Eric Davis, and Improv at Upright Citizens Brigade. She made her television debut on HBO's Crashing, and just finished a role on M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.