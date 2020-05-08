CABARET CORNER Presents Faith Prince

Welcome to "Cabaret Corner", a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists.

This week's guest is Tony Award recipient and three-time Tony Nominee, Faith Prince, who has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Ms. Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best-loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! The musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, Prince also starred as the scheming, irascible "Miss Hannigan" in the Broadway revival of Annie. A 2008 nominee for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair, Ms. Prince's other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing (Tony, DD, OCC noms), Nick & Nora (OCC Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, DD noms), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off. Prince also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott. In cabaret, Faith's show, Total Faith, was recorded at the Royal Room in the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and her award-winning album and first cabaret, A Leap of Faith, was recorded at Joe's Pub in New York City. Ms. Prince is a staple of the faculty at The St. Louis Cabaret Conference in St. Louis Missouri, determined on educating the next generation of cabaret artists.

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link below: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/





