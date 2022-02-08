Broadway's Future Songbook Series to Return With Songs from Jermaine Rowe's CHILDREN FROM THE BLUE MOUNTAIN

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid19, Broadway's Future Songbook Series - produced, directed, and hosted by John Znidarsic - returns on Monday, February 28th at 6PM. The free evening will spotlight the songs from Jermaine Rowe's Children from the Blue Mountain in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

This original musical set in the magical folk underworld of Jamaica, tells of Akan folk creature, Anansi, who meets Jack Mandora within the hills of the Blue Mountains. As the world navigates an imbalance, they journey to find the power within all lost folkloric stories that was promised to set the world back to normal. This original musical score features reggae, dancehall, kumina, pocomania.

Jermaine Rowe won the CT Critic Circle M'lima for the Westport Country Playhouse production of Lynn Nottage's Mlima's Tale. He is currently filming Palimpsest: Tales Spun From Sea and Memories - based on the life of Ottobah Cugoano, a major Abolitionist in the 18th Century England of Ghanaian roots. This film is premiering at the Venice Art BiennaleI 2022. His Broadway credits include: The Lion King and Fela! Jermaine has become a leading voice in the development of original Afro/ Caribbean theatre in America, and this presentation at Lincoln Center is a continuation of years of hard work and development. His other works include: Mom's Eulogy, Solitary and Legend of the Rolling Calf.

FEATURED PERFORMERS: Gisela Adisa (Beautiful, Man of La Mancha), Oneika Phillips (Fela!, Black No More), Teisha Duncan (The Lion Ling), Ricardo Barrett (Martha Graham).

FEATURED MUSICIANS: Jerome Morris (MD), Dom Jones (Bass), Yoshihiro Takemasa (Percussion), Mark Bell (Drums), Gypsy (Guitar).

TO RESERVE TICKETS: tinyurl.com/BwayFutureSong