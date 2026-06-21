Broadway Sessions To Host HEATHERS Cast At Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ben Cameron’s long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 25th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Off Broadway company of Heathers! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Heathers cast members scheduled to perform include Erin L Morton, Sara Al-Bazali, Cade Ostermeyer, Syd Sider, Chris Marsh Clark, Kiara Michelle Lee, Devin Lewis, Cecilia Trippiedi, Emma Benson, Thalia Atallah, Louis Griffin and more!

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain’t your grandad’s cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen. Thursday night’s show will mark the 18th anniversary of Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

Tickets and additional information available at The Green Room 42.

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...