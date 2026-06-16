Interview: Carly Ozard on THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO PROJECT at The Green Room 42

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On Friday June 19, 2026 at 7 pm, Carly Ozard and Friends will present an electrifying revival of the legendary Ethel Merman Disco Album, reimagined with a full live band and fresh EDM flair. This high-octane tribute blends classic Broadway belting with modern club energy for a night that’s as nostalgic as it is wildly unexpected. Carly and her powerhouse lineup of performers bring bold vocals, big personality, and pure joy to every track. Get ready for surprises that will make this disco spectacular unforgettable.

Read a conversation with Carly about the new show.

When did you first discover Ethel Merman's disco album?

I discovered the Ethel Merman disco album when I was in middle school? Before the Internet? This is what libraries are for! I was this baby non-binary gay man that would check out every CD I could find that was linked to musical theater. The joy I felt when I found this rare gem was unparalleled.

Where did you get the idea to reconceive and re-record the album?

I have been working in the electric dance music and house music recording industry for over 10 years. (Shout out to my producers, Leo Frappier, Dan Arion, Donny, and my favorite remixers Peter Tanico and Tweaka Turner). I'm what's called a top liner, which is somebody who provides the lyrics to the melody of the song while the DJs and producers build the tracks around it. So, fusing together musical theater and electric dance music is something that's been going on since the 1970s and I wanted to get a piece of that pie and add to its legacy.

What was the process of bringing this concept to life like?

I definitely want to give credit to Scott Coulter, who put on one of the most banging disco shows at 54 Below that I've ever been to. 54 Below put a wooden dance floor down, and when we arrived to hear the music, we were transported back to the era of disco in one of the meccas that disco came alive in! I remember seeing Rick Hinckson, who I know from Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and we both took to the floor with a ton of our peers and literally danced the night away. I left soaking wet. I remember how that event made me feel, and even though we don't have a dance floor in our show, we want people to bop in their seats, and we have a few party favors in store for audience members!

I knew that I wanted to bring something to life that would make people feel joy. The process was easy because I knew the right folks. I could not have done this without Jordan Wolfe and Josh Mirman who transcribed these awesome songs and put them into musical arrangements for the band, my backup singers and me. We've had some rehearsals, and I have the most incredible Merman Mermaids: Ava Nicole Frances, Hope Johanson, and a family member of mine all the way from Florida, Debbi Sacleux. Assembling the band was actually easy, because I had my musical Director Darnell White in mind from the very beginning. When I lived in San Francisco, I watched a ton of my friends work with him from afar and only heard amazing things. I managed to snag Hamilton's bass player Dave D'Aranjo and I'm really honored that he said yes. I'm equally honored to have [Debbi’s son] Pascal Sacleux, also from Florida, on guitar! Between Darnell's recommendations for saxophone player Skye Carranza, drummer, Nathan Ellman-Bell, Percussionist Don Kelly, recommended by Tracy Stark, and Bay Area singer Brian Rosen's recommendation for the horn section (Kiku Collins and her husband, David Gibson), my band is going to be the envy of all Manhattan! Mwah hahaha!

How did you shape the orchestrations for the songs?

Transcription service services are a wonderful thing; I cannot recommend Jordan Wolfe and Josh Mirman enough. Because we don't have a dance floor, we had to make some cuts, so we just shortened some of the music breaks and I made sure all of my Merman mermaids get a solo of their own.

Do you have any future plans or goals for this project? Will you be recording it as an album at some point?

We're scheduled to do it again as a brunch on September 13, and I hope to take this to bunches of gay pockets all over the nation like Fire Island, Rehoboth Beach Delaware, Tampa, San Francisco, Palm Springs... Anywhere that will have an audience for this. We will be releasing some tunes to add on to the disco album starting with "Rose's Turn" from Gypsy, and we are currently working on that right now!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I want to encourage every artist to hire people of color, women, alternative body types, and queer folks. If everyone looks the same, I'm not going. [Laughs]

Money shows respect, and putting a spotlight on incredible talent is how we can fight phobic environments every day. I also want to encourage people to hire folks who are better than them, so we can learn from them.

Thank you so much for giving me this platform to share about my show. It's really important that folks know what goes into a show like this… musicians, PR, recording, and music management services all cost a lot of money, so there's small ways people can help. Sign up for free or donate as little as $3 a month on Patreon and you'll help pay the gig fees for all of my musicians and be listed on production materials at each show and on all music videos and recordings. If you're ever wondering why an artist that you love doesn't do more, it's because everything is so expensive. So even if it's not me, donate to an artist whose work you want to see more of because that's the only way it can get done. See you at the Disco!!!

Learn more about the artist at www.carlyozard.com

Support Carly Ozard on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/UseYourVoice

Tickets to the June 19 show are available on the Green Room 42’s website here.